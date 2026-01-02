Tillman wrapped up his third season with LAFC, continuing to serve as a regular starter for the club. He tallied two assists across 33 appearances, creating 27 chances while adding 47 tackles and 30 interceptions. Although he went without a goal for the first time since joining LAFC in 2023 and experienced a slight dip from his 2024 form, the club's confidence in him hasn't wavered. LAFC reinforced their belief in the midfielder by signing him to a three‑year contract extension in September, securing his future in Los Angeles.