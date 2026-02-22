Timothy Tillman News: Assists in opening game

Tillman assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Inter Miami CF.

Tillman's biggest impact came in the 73rd minute when he clipped a perfectly weighted long ball into Miami's half that sparked Denis Bouanga's breakaway for the second goal, after the Gabonese forward rounded Dayne St. Clair and buried it into an empty net. Beyond the assist, Tillman dictated the tempo in midfield and kept LAFC in control while Miami pushed for any kind of sustained momentum. The play capped off a strong shift that showcased his value as a midfield connector who can flip the switch and go vertical when space opens up, as reflected in the two chances he created on the night.