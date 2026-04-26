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Timothy Tillman News: Provides assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Tillman assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Tillman played a key role in David Martinez's ninth minute opener, linking up crisply with Stephen Eustaquio in a tight three-man sequence that sliced right through Minnesota's defense and set up the decisive finish. He logged the full 90 minutes as one of seven changes coach Marc Dos Santos rolled out ahead of Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal first leg against Toluca, ending the night with two chances created and two tackles won. Tillman now has two assists in MLS play this season, already matching last year's total in 23 fewer games.

Timothy Tillman
Los Angeles Football Club
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