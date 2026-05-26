Timothy Tillman News: Scores late winner

Tillman scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Tillman came through clutch at the back post, getting on the end of Tyler Boyd's cross in the 86th minute and steering it home for his first MLS goal in over two years, lifting LAFC to a 1-0 win that snapped a three-match skid in league play. He now sits on one goal and two assists across 14 MLS appearances, including 10 starts, this season. The late winner sends LAFC into the seven-week World Cup break sitting fifth in the Western Conference with 24 points, just one point off FC Dallas in fourth.