Timothy Tillman News: Three tackles vs NYCFC
Tillman had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (two won) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New York City FC.
Tillman won two tackles with three clearances in a solid defensive performance against NYCFC. He will enter his third season as a starting midfielder for LAFC, already making two starts while collecting four tackles (three won), three crosses and three chances created.
