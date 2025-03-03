Fantasy Soccer
Timothy Tillman

Timothy Tillman News: Three tackles vs NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Tillman had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (two won) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New York City FC.

Tillman won two tackles with three clearances in a solid defensive performance against NYCFC. He will enter his third season as a starting midfielder for LAFC, already making two starts while collecting four tackles (three won), three crosses and three chances created.

Timothy Tillman
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
