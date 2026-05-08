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Timothy Weah Injury: Misses training, doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Weah (undisclosed) did not train with the team Friday and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, according to La Minute OM.

Weah wasn't spotted in team training Friday and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue. Marseille will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his availability for Sunday's fixture against the Ciel & Marine. Weah's potential absence would be another blow for coach Habib Beye's squad heading into the final fixtures of the season, but no risks will be taken with the wing-back due to the World Cup looming in just one month. Tochukwu Nnadi could start in his role again if he misses the clash.

Timothy Weah
Marseille
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