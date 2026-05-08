Timothy Weah Injury: Misses training, ruled out Sunday

Weah (undisclosed) did not train with the team Friday and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Le Havre, according to coach Habib Beye. "Tim is ruled out for Sunday's game."

Weah wasn't spotted in team training Friday and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue. The American won't be an option for Sunday's fixture against the Ciel & Marine as no risks will be taken with the wing-back due to the World Cup looming in just one month. Tochukwu Nnadi is expected to start in his role again until he returns to full speed.