Weah offered attacking width and pace down the right flank, linking well with Mason Greenwood in the early stages to score the opener. His crossing accuracy dipped in the second half and he couldn't escape Lens' pressing back line after they equalised. Defensively he tracked runners but was beaten for the second goal by Lens' left switch. Weah was forced off in the 52nd minute after suffering an injury. The American has been an undisputed starter in the back three formation of Marseille and his absence will have to be replaced, with Amir Murillo or Angel as possible replacements depending on the system.