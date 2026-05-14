Timothy Weah Injury: Trains in full this week

Weah (undisclosed) has returned to full training this week and should be an option for Sunday's season finale against Rennes, the club posted.

Weah had been ruled out of last weekend's clash against Le Havre with an undisclosed issue, but his swift return to collective sessions is an encouraging development ahead of the final fixture of the season. The American wing-back should push to regain his starting role against Rennes, with Tochukwu Nnadi having covered in his absence. Getting Weah back in the fold also keeps his fitness on track ahead of the World Cup with the United States this summer.