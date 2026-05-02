Timothy Weah News: Available again
Weah has completed his one-game ban and is cleared to play in upcoming matches.
Weah was active on the right flank prior to his suspension, so he could be selected over Hamed Traore in the next few weeks. Despite failing to score or assist over his last 13 league appearances, the versatile midfielder has served as a source of shots and crosses when given the chance to attack.
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