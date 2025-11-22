Weah scored a powerful goal in the 58th minute after a run down his right flank and a clever pass from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, effectively killing the hopes of the Aiglons. He repeatedly broke the offside trap and completed four successful dribbles in the first half alone, marking a strong return to the starting XI that will likely secure him an undisputed role for Marseille moving forward. His defensive work rate helped Marseille maintain pressure on Nice's back line, closing out an impactful two-way performance that sparked the rout in the derby.