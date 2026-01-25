Weah assisted Amine Gouiri's second goal of the night against Lens with a first time cross from the right that the striker finished to give Marseille a three goal lead. He stretched Lens with direct runs and provided width, which opened space for central runners. Even after Lens pulled one back, his work rate helped Marseille manage the final minutes. Weah continues to be a decent and consistent presence in the XI for OM and will likely secure a starting role with the USMNT at the World Cup if he maintains his current level.