Timothy Weah News: First career UCL goal

Weah blasted home an errant clearance from the top of the box Wednesday to give Juventus their lone goal in a 3-1 defeat as the hands of PSV Eindhoven. In addition to his screaming strike, the midfielder added six tackles (three won), two interceptions and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Overall, Weah made nine appearances (five starts) over the Champions league campaign, scoring once and assisting once.