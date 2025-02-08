Timothy Weah News: Logs four inaccurate crosses

Weah recorded four crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in Friday's 2-1 victory against Como.

Four is Weah's season high in crosses, which he first logged against Lazio on Oct. 19 and again Friday. Unfortunately for Weah, cross accuracy has been a problem, especially unwanted for a player capable of playing full-back and attacking midfielder like him. In Serie A action, Weah has attempted 14 crosses since November, and none of them have been accurate.