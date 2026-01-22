Weah produced Marseille's best attacking moments, repeatedly driving into space and forcing Liverpool to defend while facing their own goal. He had Marseille's clearest looks in open play, but the final touch did not arrive and Liverpool punished at the other end. His work rate and direct running remained consistent even as the match state turned against Marseille. Weah operated from the right side in the absence of Emerson, even though Amir Murillo was in the starting XI, and contributed to a season high four shots without being able to find a goal contribution.