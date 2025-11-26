Weah had a brilliant outing against Newcastle on Tuesday at the Velodrome, being intensively active on his right flank and making numerous runs to help both the attack and the defense. In the 50th minute, he drove down the right and delivered an accurate cross that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned in at the near post to give the lead for the Olympians and which resulted to be the match winner. His runs repeatedly pulled Newcastle's left side out of shape and helped pin them back after the equalizer. The American contributed to season highs four chances created and six crosses and was decent in the defensive area, totaling two tackles and four clearances. Weah used to start on the left flank since the beginning of the season but his versatility allows him to play on the right and given his recent performances, that starting spot on the right will likely remain his if he stays fit moving forward.