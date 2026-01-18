Weah scored in the 40th minute in Saturday's clash against the SCO, heading home from close range after a Hamed Traore assist to make it 4-0. He had already tested Koffi in the 4th minute, and his running consistently stretched Angers' backline during Marseille's best spell. The goal rewarded his early threat and capped a near-flawless first half from the visitors. Weah has now contributed three goals in 15 appearances for Marseille, having been a consistent performer in various positions for the Phoceans and showing the board they were right to trust him to relaunch his career after a disappointing season at Juventus.