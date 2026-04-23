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Timothy Weah News: Set to miss Nantes match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Weah is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Weah picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the match against Nantes on May 2. The American has been a regular starter in the back line and his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Hamed Traore likely holding the role until he returns.

Timothy Weah
Marseille
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