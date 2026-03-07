Timothy Weah News: Six tackles in victory

Weah recorded six tackles (four won) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Toulouse. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Weah brought energy and width down the right flank, drawing fouls in dangerous areas and helping Marseille ride out Toulouse's pressure spells. The American has been brilliant since the start of the season and continues to deliver under new coach Habib Beye, matching a season high with six tackles (four won) while showing a more aggressive edge going forward on the wing. Deep into stoppage time, he nearly helped seal the result by springing Igor Paixao on the counter, but the late chance sailed well over the bar.