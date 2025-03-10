Fantasy Soccer
Timothy Weah headshot

Timothy Weah News: Wins two tackles in Atlaana game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Weah won two of three tackles and had one shot (zero on target), one cross (zero on target) and one interception in Sunday's 4-0 loss against Atalanta.

Weah struggled like most of his teammates but managed to salvage an okay stat line by picking up stats across the board. He has scored once and added six chances created, 10 crosses (two accurate) and 15 tackles (10 won) in the last five bouts.

Timothy Weah
Juventus
