Tino Kadewere headshot

Tino Kadewere Injury: Back in squad Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kadewere (undisclosed) is back in the squad for Friday's match against Nice after being sidelined since early November, the club announced.

Kadewere had been sidelined since early November for undisclosed reasons but is back in the squad for Friday's match against Les Aiglons. He was a regular starter before his absence and could regain a starting spot after building fitness off the bench.

Tino Kadewere
Nantes
More Stats & News
