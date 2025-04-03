Tino Kadewere Injury: Back in squad Friday
Kadewere (undisclosed) is back in the squad for Friday's match against Nice after being sidelined since early November, the club announced.
Kadewere had been sidelined since early November for undisclosed reasons but is back in the squad for Friday's match against Les Aiglons. He was a regular starter before his absence and could regain a starting spot after building fitness off the bench.
