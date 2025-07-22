Tino Kadewere News: Departs Nantes

Kadewere has been transferred to Aris Salonique from Nantes on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Kadewere was formed at Harare City FC in Zimbabwe before joining Djurgardens in Sweden in 2015. The forward had a decent second season and signed for Le Havre in July 2018, where he scored 27 goals in 51 appearances. Those performances convinced Lyon to sign him in January 2020, but Kadewere struggled to make an impact with the Gones. He then had loan spells at Mallorca and Nantes, before transferring permanently to the Canaries last summer. Often dealing with injuries, the striker leaves Nantes with only 28 appearances and four goals, and will now discover a new league in Greece.