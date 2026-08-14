Tiziano Perrotta News: Signs with Elche, sent on loan

Perrotta has signed with Elche through June 2032 after the club paid his release clause from Banfield, and has immediately been loaned to Defensa y Justicia for the 2026/27 season, according to the club.

Perrotta came through Banfield's academy and made his professional debut there, quickly establishing himself as one of Argentine football's most highly regarded young prospects thanks to his technical quality and ability to create in the final third. The move gives Elche a long term stake in the young midfielder while he continues developing in Argentina before eventually joining the club's project.