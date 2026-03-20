Tobias Slotsager Injury: Available against Atalanta

Slotsager (thigh) "has been cleared to return Sunday," coach Paolo Sammarco relayed.

Slotsager will be back in the fold after two tilts and will be in the running to replace Armel Bella-Kotchap along with Nicolas Valentini. He has posted at least one tackle in his last five displays, amassing 12 (two won) and posting 16 clearances, four blocks and two interceptions during that stretch, with one clean sheet.