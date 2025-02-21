Toby Collyer Injury: Closest to return
Collyer (undisclosed) is near a return, but is out against Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim."Toby [Collyer] seems to be the closest one, but not now."
Collyer won't be an option Saturday, but is the closest of the injured United players to making a full return. The midfielder is a depth option even when fit, though he seems to be making his full graduation from the academy to the senior team throughout the season with other options injured in midfield.
