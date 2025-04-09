Fantasy Soccer
Toby Collyer headshot

Toby Collyer Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 7:00am

Collyer did not train Wednesday due to a knock and is out for Thursday's match against Lyon after being left off the squad list, according to his club.

Collyer will miss out on Thursday's contest after he was unable to participate in training Wednesday. The club has given little more on his status, with a knock being labeled as the injury keeping him out. He has only started in two of his 10 appearances this season, so this will only be a minor loss.

Toby Collyer
Manchester United
