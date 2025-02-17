Toby Collyer Injury: Injured in training
Collyer (undisclosed) suffered an injury in training that ruled him out of Sunday's clash against Tottenham, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "He felt something during training."
Collyer suffered an injury in training ahead of Sunday's game that sidelined him. It is still unsure how significant the issue is and if he will be available to face Everton on Saturday.
