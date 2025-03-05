Fantasy Soccer
Toby Collyer headshot

Toby Collyer Injury: Likely available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Collyer (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Wednesday morning and is expected to be available for Thursday's Europa League clash against Real Sociedad, according to Simon Stone.

Collyer missed the entire month of February due to an injury, but he was spotted in team training on Wednesday and is likely available for upcoming matches. However, he has primarily been a bench option before his injury and is expected to continue in that role for now.

Toby Collyer
Manchester United
