Toby Collyer Injury: Set for weeks out

Collyer is set to miss a few weeks with a leg injury, per manager Ruben Amorim. "Toby has a small issue in his leg so we hope to have him in a few weeks."

Collyer has been sidelined with a leg issue and is now set for a few weeks out. It's not clear what the exact timeline is, but it seems Collyer will be out for both legs against Lyon, with a potential return towards the end of April against Wolves or Bournemouth.