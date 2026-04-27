Tochukwu Nnadi News: Provides assist in first start

Nnadi assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nice.

Nnadi set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 66th minute opener with a pinpoint cross to the back post that his captain powered home to put Marseille in front. Making his first start since arriving during the winter window, he looked sharp and composed in midfield, likely earning himself a steady role for the run-in. He added two shots, two chances created, one tackle and one interception to cap off an impressive shift that should have him right back in the mix for upcoming XIs.