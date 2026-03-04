Tolu Arokodare News: Assists on lone chance

Tolu Arokodare assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Liverpool.

Tolu Arokodare created one chance during Tuesday's clash, but that's all he needed to make his mark. He provided an assist and set up the goal that proved crucial in a one-goal win. Wolves are still in a tough spot, but this sort of win could go a long way in turning the season around for Tolu Arokodare and co.