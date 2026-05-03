Tolu Arokodare News: Five shots, no goal

Arokodare generated five shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sunderland.

Arokodare was inserted into the starting XI Saturday after a bench role in their past four games and ended up playing 89 minutes. He would record a solid five shots, with two on net, although he did not score a goal to alter the outcome. He remains at three goals this season in 30 appearances (13 starts).