Tolu Arokodare News: Nets equalizer off bench

Tolu Arokodare scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford.

Arokodare got an equalizer in the second half to give Wolves a crucial point in the chase to avoid relegation, and he might have to provide a spark against West Ham in a high-stakes match on Friday in the relegation zone. The forward could once again score off the bench as West Ham have given up 55 goals on the year with eight matches left in domestic play.