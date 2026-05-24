Tom Barlow News: Scores as substitute in win
Barlow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 6-2 victory over Orlando City.
Barlow came off the bench and capped the home side's scoring with a one-touch finish in stoppage time Saturday. The striker now has three goals across his last 52 minutes of league action and is averaging a goal every 115 minutes this season. Those numbers have strengthened his case as a valuable depth option capable of complementing or replacing starter Kevin Denkey when needed.
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