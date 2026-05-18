Tom Barlow News: Scores brace

Barlow scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Barlow came on at halftime in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Snapdragon Stadium and delivered the most impactful individual performance of the match, first converting Evander's precise corner in the second half to give his side a 2-1 lead, before equalizing in stoppage time at 3-3 after latching onto Ayoub Jabbari's pass and rifling a finish into the net to deny San Diego a win. The American forward operates as an aggressive, physical target striker off the bench who thrives on service into the box and has built a reputation for decisive late contributions in manager Pat Noonan's system. Barlow has now scored four goals across 14 MLS appearances this season.