Tom Barlow News: Scores goal against Chicago

Barlow scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Chicago Fire. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Barlow capitalized on an easy chance as he found himself alone in the six-yard box to tap a ball that the goalkeeper couldn't hold onto in the 42nd minute of the game. The goal against his former team was Barlow's first direct contribution since his move to the starting lineup for the last three matches. He has been used as part of a two-man front line, which could remain the case if he continues to produce near the opposition goal.