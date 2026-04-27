Tom Bischof Injury: Building toward PSG return leg

Bischof (calf) is making progress in his rehabilitation and Bayern are hopeful he could be an option for the Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG on May 6, according to BILD.

Bischof is currently in build-up training after progressing from running sessions to more structured work, and the club is cautiously optimistic about having him available for the European stage. If the PSG return leg comes too soon, the fixtures against Wolfsburg on May 9 and Koln on May 16 represent further opportunities for the 20-year-old to return before the season concludes. Bayern will continue to manage his workload carefully given the nature of the calf muscle fiber tear, but the direction of his recovery is clearly pointing toward a late-season comeback.