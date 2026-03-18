Tom Bischof Injury: Forced off after assisting in UCL

Bischof delivered one assist but left with an apparent issue during Wednesday's 4-1 UEFA Champions League win over Atalanta.

Bischof could be dealing with a muscular problem but will need to be assessed later in the week. The midfielder, who has been used as a full-back lately, recorded his fifth club assist of the season with a short pass before getting hurt. Filip Pavic got a rare chance in his place midweek, but Konrad Laimer could be a more reasonable alternative if required going forward.