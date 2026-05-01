Tom Bischof Injury: Likely against Heidenheim

Bischof (calf) is on the verge of a return and could be involved in Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "I hope that Tom will already be involved tomorrow."

Bischof has been working his way back from a calf muscle fiber tear and his progression through build-up training has clearly been faster than anticipated, with coach Kompany expressing genuine hope of having him available for the weekend. With Bayern having already clinched the Bundesliga title, the final fixtures represent an ideal opportunity for Bischof to build his minutes and match sharpness before the end of the campaign, with the starters expected to be rotated throughout the run-in. The versatile midfielder's return is a welcome development for the Bavarians heading into the final stretch of what has been a hugely successful season for them.