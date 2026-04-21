Tom Bischof Injury: Spotted running on grass

Bischof (calf) was spotted completing laps on the training pitch as part of his rehabilitation, marking an encouraging step forward in his recovery from the muscle fiber tear, according to the club.

Bischof has progressed from gym work to running on the grass, which is a positive development in his recovery from the left calf injury. The versatile midfielder is still wearing running shoes rather than football boots, suggesting he remains several weeks away from returning to full team training and competitive action. Bayern will continue to manage his workload carefully given his age and the nature of the injury, with his return unlikely to have a significant impact on the starting lineup regardless given his rotational role this season.