Tom Bischof headshot

Tom Bischof Injury: Suffers calf tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bischof suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his left calf and is sidelined for the time being, according to the club.

Bischof missed Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Real Madrid and will also sit out Sunday's Bundesliga home fixture against Stuttgart as a result of the injury. The 20-year-old has mainly operated as a rotational option for Bayern this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup, but the club will monitor his recovery carefully before setting a more specific return timeline.

Tom Bischof
Bayern Munich
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