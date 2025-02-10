Fantasy Soccer
Tom Bischof headshot

Tom Bischof News: Impressive offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Bischof generated four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Union Berlin.

Bischof produced in the attack Saturday despite not seeing a goal contract, notching four goals and eight crosses, both being team-highs for the match. He has now recorded three or more shots in three of his past five appearances while also whipping in five or more crosses in four matches during that same span.

Tom Bischof
1899 Hoffenheim
