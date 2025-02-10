Tom Bischof News: Impressive offensively
Bischof generated four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-0 loss against Union Berlin.
Bischof produced in the attack Saturday despite not seeing a goal contract, notching four goals and eight crosses, both being team-highs for the match. He has now recorded three or more shots in three of his past five appearances while also whipping in five or more crosses in four matches during that same span.
