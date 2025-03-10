Tom Bischof News: Leads match in crosses

Bischof had three shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Bischof contiued in his starting role Sunday but couldn't gain a goal for a second match in a row, although he notched one chance created, three shots and nine crosses in the draw. His defensive effort was also known, with one tackle won, an interception and two clearances. He still has yet to miss a start since Sept. 14, notching six goal contributions in 23 appearances.