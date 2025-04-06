Tom Bischof News: Opens scoring Saturday

Bischof scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Bischof opened up the scoring Saturday with an outside-the-box strike in the 11th minute assisted by Bazoumana Toure. He took three shots, recorded one accurate cross and took two corners on the attack. He also intercepted one pass, made two clearances and won one duel in his full 90 minutes of action.