Tom Bischof News: Option against Union Berlin

Bischof (undisclosed) was substituted during Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League win over Atalanta due to an issue that revealed minor since he an option for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin after not being listed in the injury report by coach Vincent Kompany.

Bischof was pulled in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League win over Atalanta, likely just dealing with cramps, and he remains available moving forward after not being listed on the injury report by coach Vincent Kompany in the presser. The versatile midfielder has mostly filled a rotational role for Bayern this season and is expected to slide right back into that spot going forward.