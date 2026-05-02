Tom Bischof News: Returns to bench

Bischof (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim.

Bischof made a faster-than-expected return to the matchday squad from the calf muscle fiber tear, with coach Vincent Kompany having expressed genuine hope of having him involved ahead of the weekend. The versatile midfielder's progression through build-up training had clearly exceeded expectations, and with Bayern having already clinched the Bundesliga title, the final fixtures represent an ideal opportunity for him to ease back into competitive action and build his match sharpness before the end of the campaign.