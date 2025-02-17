Tom Bischof News: Scores before halftime

Bischof scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen.

Bischof sent Hoffenheim into the break full of energy after a goal to take the lead just before the whistle blew, scoring the club's second goal of the match in the 44th minute. This marks his third goal and fifth goal contribution in league play this season, with two in his past four appearances. He still is a regular starter, starting in all but one game he has been fit for.