Tom Bischof News: Scores goal

Bischof scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Bochum.

Bischof's last three Bundesliga games have seen his form surge. He scored two goals, with both his shots on target getting past the opposing goalkeeper. Bischof's overall form may be mostly present with his goal scoring, but his chance creation has been solid as well, with seven chances created and 16 crosses (seven accurate) demonstrating such proficiency.