Tom Bischof News: Scores with lone shot

Bischof scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing twice inaccurately, creating a chance, making two interceptions and four tackles (winning two) during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln.

Bischof found the back of the net in the 22nd minute scoring Bayern's third goal while leading the team in interceptions and tackles. Bischof ends the year with six goal invovlements, 30 shots and 24 chances created across 26 Bundesliga appearances.