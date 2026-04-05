Tom Bischof News: Second half brace

Bischof scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against SC Freiburg.

Bischof earned the start Saturday after a bench spot in his last outing, playing an important 90 minutes for his club. He would start the comeback that led to a win against Freiburg, recording a goal in the 81st and 92nd minutes. The midfielder earned his first goals of the season with his brace, up to five goal contributions in 23 appearances (11 starts).