Tom Bischof News: Second half brace
Bischof scored two goals to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against SC Freiburg.
Bischof earned the start Saturday after a bench spot in his last outing, playing an important 90 minutes for his club. He would start the comeback that led to a win against Freiburg, recording a goal in the 81st and 92nd minutes. The midfielder earned his first goals of the season with his brace, up to five goal contributions in 23 appearances (11 starts).
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